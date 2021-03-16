Kenneth Ray Lee, 85, of Utica, passed away March 13, 2021 at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1935, to the late John and Alice Hardison Lee. Kenneth retired from General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, going to garage sales and antique store shopping. Kenneth was a handyman and loved building computers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Sue Lee on Aug. 23, 2008; his brothers, Shelby, Guy, Alton, Olton, J.E., and Wilbur; and his dogs, Coco and Lily.
He is survived by his children, David Scott Lee (Kim), Lisa Ann Lee, and James Alan Lee (Lauren); six grandchildren, Nicholas Hubbard (Whitney), Mike Lee, Melanie Lee, Madison Lee, Alecia Nicole Brown, and Lindzey Brown; four great-grandchildren, Kiezer, Cameron, Nevaeh, and Zoey; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented