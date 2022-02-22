Kenneth Ray Leonard, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Owensboro. He was born April 9, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Roy C. Leonard Sr. and Mary Edith Casebier Leonard. Kenneth retired from Aleris Aluminum. He enjoyed boating, NASCAR, and auto racing. He loved watching his grandchildren race motocross.
He is survived by his son, Brian (Shannon) Leonard; two grandchildren, Tanner and Annie; his siblings, Roy (Kathy) Leonard Jr., Bernie Hillard, Tommy (Pam) Leonard, Norman (Melodie) Leonard, Myrna (John) Dillow, and Linda (Jim) Drury; aunts, Martha (W.T.) Almond and Marcella Casebier; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
