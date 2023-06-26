GREENVILLE — Kenneth Ray Pendley, 70, of Greenville, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Maple Manor in Greenville. Mr. Pendley was born on July 23, 1952, in Muhlenberg County. He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Pendley; sister, Phyllis Pendley; brother, Billy Mike Gootee, Barry Pendley Sr.; father, James Pendley; mother, Juanita Stobaugh.
Survivors include his daughter, Stacey (Joe) Hudson; grandchild, Shelby Hudson; sister-in-law, Vickie Pendley; nephew, Barry Pendley Jr.; nieces, Tiffany Harper, Ashley Benson.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Joe Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kenneth Ray Pendley Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
