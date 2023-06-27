GREENVILLE — Kenneth Ray Pendley, 70, of Greenville, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Maple Manor in Greenville.
Survivors: daughter, Stacey (Joe) Hudson.
Service: Noon Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kenneth Ray Pendley Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
