Kenneth Riley Pendleton Sr., 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Butler County on March 27, 1940, to the late George Artist & Ethel Mae Pendleton. Kenneth was retired from the City of Owensboro after 27 years, where he worked as a Custodian. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, traveling, spending time with his grandchildren and watching University of Kentucky Basketball.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lena Norris; and his brothers, James Hatcher and Earl Hatcher.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Pendleton; his children, Sharon (Steve) Keister, Rebecca (David) Dodd of Paducah, Kenneth (Dianne) Pendleton of Benicia, California, and George Michael (Penny) Pendleton; his grandchildren, Anthony Kamuf, Jennifer Shelton, Christopher Kamuf, Danielle Fulkerson, Rachael Dodd, Audrey Dodd, David Dodd, Laura Pendleton, Eric Pendleton, Bradley Pendleton, Erica Pendleton and Schuyler Pendleton; three step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Peter of Alcantara Church with Father John Ighacho. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303 or the St. Peter of Alcantara Building Fund, 81 Church St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Pendleton. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kenneth Riley Pendleton Sr. at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented