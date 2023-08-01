Kenneth Roberts, 58, of Knottsville, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home. He was born April 12, 1965, in Daviess County to the late Samuel and Dorothy Payne Roberts. Kenny was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he has been a eucharistic minister and the Knights of Columbus Council #16125 in Knottsville. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves and also served active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Since retiring, Kenny kept busy working at Commonwealth Aluminum in Lewisport. He loved cookouts with the family at his house and seeing his grandchildren. He loved going to the beach and deep sea fishing and attending the annual “Buddy Walk” with his daughter, Paige, for the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Roberts Nicolas.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Kathy Higdon Roberts; children, Logan (Julia) Roberts of Hopkinsville, Brett (Cole) Lanham of Summerville, South Carolina, Jonah Roberts (Morgan Merritt) of Philpot, and Paige Roberts, living at home; six grandchildren, Aurora and Finnigan Roberts, Emmet Roberts, Ezekiel and Baylor Lanham, and Abram Roberts; brother, Shawn (Michelle) Roberts of Owensboro; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, 3115 Commonwealth Court, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Faith Community Center Capital Campaign, c/o St. Williams Catholic Church in Knottsville.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
