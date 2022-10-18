Kenneth Rowland, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Stanley October 2, 1936, he was the son of the late Leo Jones Rowland and Georgia Lee Gossett Rowland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Leo “Junie” Rowland and Marie Hall.
Mr. Rowland is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara J. Rowland; daughters, Debbi Barker (Lee) and Liana Tinnell Noel (Marty), both of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Christina Girten, Shaina Tinnell, Miranda Barker, Felicia Tinnell Sovar (Hayden), Jordan Tinnell, and Tyler Barker; five great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Girten, Logan Girten, Wyatt Girten, Brilee Noel, and Ava Tinnell; and siblings, Donna Wethington Sauer and Doris Boone.
Kenneth was an Army veteran and was stationed in Germany. He spent a lot of time on temporary duty playing baseball and basketball. He started playing golf at the age of 28 and had some success over the years winning several local tournaments including 11 club championships at Lakewood and Windridge Country Clubs. He also won several events in the Tri-State Golf Association and was Player of the Year in 1986. He and his wife, Barbara, won several couples tournaments including the Guys and Dolls at Kentucky Dam Village in 1986.
Kenneth joined the KY Senior’s Golf Association in 1992. At that time there were 562 members. He won seven Tri-State tournaments. In 1994, he won the Stroke Play Championship at Bowling Green Country Club and was low amateur in the KY Open at Frankfort Country Club.
Kenny was also selected to play on the Kentucky Four-Man Golf Team. He played on the team for four years with their best finish being fourth place in Minnesota. He qualified and played on the Challenge Tour for four years with his best finish being sixth in Lufkin, Texas. He qualified and played in the 1996 United States Golf Tournament at Williamstown, Massachusetts, and qualified at the Champions Club in Lexington where they had 96 players from six states trying for two spots.
During the years, Kenny played with many good players including Wydall Whoope from Hawaii and Graham Steele, the British Seniors champion, from London, England. He stopped playing competitive golf at the age of 65 because of eye problems. He did, however, play one more year at the age of 70 in the Kentucky Super-Seniors tournaments where he won three tournaments and was again voted Player of the Year.
Kenny said, “golf was the hardest sport he ever played, and for the effort and practice he put into it he was not very good.”
Mr. Rowland wrote his own obituary, and he wanted it to end with this last sentence. Thank you, Barb for a “Great Life.”
Services and burial of Mr. Rowland will be private.
