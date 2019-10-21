Kenneth Saalwaechter, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 13, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Henry and Beulah Saalwaechter. Kenneth was a great husband of 64 years, father and grandfather. He was manager and later owner of Stanley Crop Service. Kenneth enjoyed missions work and serving others. During his mission time, he helped in places like Poland, Russia, South America, Jackson, Mississippi, New Orleans, Lousiana, South Carolina, Texas and more. Kenneth always had a story to tell and those stories will be missed by his family and friends.
Kenneth was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Elliott Saalwaechter; daughter, Karen Cunningham; and all of his siblings, Laura Henrietta Quinn, Mary Catherine Saalwaechter, Margaret Beaty, Paul Saalwaechter, Charles Saalwaechter, John Saalwaechter, Sam Saalwaechter, J.W. Saalwaechter, James Saalwaechter, Joseph Saalwaechter, Arthur Saalwaechter and Harry Saalwaechter.
He is survived by his daughters, Kareene Todd (Joseph) and Denise Lynch (Roger); son, Bill Saalwaechter (Andi); son-in-law, Peter Cunningham; grandchildren, Sarah Jackson (Marcus), Ben Cunningham (Meredith), Zachary Todd (Aryelle), Kayli Krohn (Jake), Kaitlyn Todd, Faith Helms (Brian), Josiah Todd, Katie Wilson, Kirsti Staser (Marvin), Sydni Garrett (Bryce), Barrett Saalwaechter; great-grandchildren, James, Lena, Jaelle, Tytus and Millie; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service for Kenneth will be noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to BridgePointe Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Kenneth Saalwaechter may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
