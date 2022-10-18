Kenneth “Steve” Teasley, 67, of Owensboro went to the Lord Friday, October 14, 2022, in Owensboro surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 24, 1955. Steve was actively involved with the Knights of Columbus and the Civitan Club and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree. He was a graduate of Bellarmine University. Steve retired from the State of Kentucky Judicial System.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Conkright Teasley; his brother, Milton Teasley; his sisters, Rebecca Frantz, Janice York, Brenda Roebuck, Kathy Stephens, and Pam Chapman.
Steve is survived by his siblings, Sherry Nash, Michael Teasley, Vicky Tichenor, and Mark Masterson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you to his caregiving cousin, Connie Caldwell.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Tuesday and from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Teasley.
