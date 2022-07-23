Kenneth Tasco McKinney, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home. Born in Benton, July 16, 1967, he was the son of the late Tasco and Beverly Calloway McKinney. Kenneth worked at Franey’s for several years as a cashier and was an Army veteran. During his time in the Army, he was deployed to Lebanon with the 101st Airborne. Kenneth loved spending time with his family and was very active in his church, Ridgewood Baptist Church. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife of nice years, Sally Raines McKinney; daughters, Trista McKinney, Juanita Daugherty, and Elizabeth Vanover; sons, Alexander McKinney, Christopher Daugherty, Lee Daugherty, and Dakota Raines Collier; a sister, Beverly Kay Patton; and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301, with Brother Carl Vanover officiating. There will be a time of sharing and fellowship with the family following the service until 4 p.m.
Care of the McKinney family was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
Commented