Kenneth Thomas Daniels, 41, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Sacramento. He was born November 23, 1980, in Owensboro to Robert “Bobby” Daniels and Nancy Basham Shelton. Thomas was an ironworker for Ironworkers Local #103. He was a good mechanic and enjoyed working on fast cars and motorcycles. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching horror movies. Thomas loved his kids, family, and his job.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bobby” Daniels; daughter, Celeste Storm Daniels; and his stepdad, David Shelton.
He is survived by four sons, Camron Daniels, Braydan Daniels, Christian Jackson, and Blake Hall; daughter, Alissa Niemeier; mother, Nancy Shelton; fiancee, Angel Niemeier; sister, Debra Michelle Clark (Cory); and four nieces and nephews, Chase Short, Paige Yeckering, Corbin McLaughlin, and Collin McLaughlin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Thomas Daniels Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
