HARTFORD — Kenneth “Tom” Bennett, 83, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hodgenville. He was born Oct. 26, 1939, to the late Kenneth “Pud” Bennett and the late Elaine Tanner Bennett. Tom loved to work and was known for his enterprising spirit. His first entrepreneurial act was purchasing a Sinclair Gas Station on a bet. He eventually purchased Elaine’s Department Store. His love of aviation led to being a co-founder of Bullfrog Aviation. People often recount stories of flights they’d taken with him, along with his skill and meticulous attention to detail.
His meticulous nature and his love of mechanics led to his lifelong love of tinkering and “investigative engineering” on the fly. He loved a problem, often referring to it as “the fun part”. He was a voracious reader of books, newspapers, and financial reports, always staying current on financial and political news. Rarely did he read for entertainment, but for his lifetime quest to learn.
His frugality was a source of immense pride and the butt of many jokes over the years. When quiet for an extended period of time, he was usually calculating his gas mileage or the current value of his amassed collection of aluminum cans. Nothing was wasted or had a single purpose; a box of junk was merely untapped potential and hours of entertainment. He hiked the Appalachian Trail, was an avid skier, loved to watch the Cats, enjoyed motorcycles, and was known for his love of pets.
Tom is survived by two daughters, Dara Bryant (Michael) of Elizabethtown and Susan Bennett Solomon (John) of Franklin, Tennessee; two sons, Joe Bennett (Sherry) Falls of Rough and Maury Thomas Bennett of Ogden, Utah; two stepchildren, Jim Nall (Billie) of Rumsey and Teresa Nall Wilkerson (Jeff) of Utica; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Barry Bennett (Marita) of Jupiter, Florida; along with two nephews and one niece.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Hartford Funeral Chapel with burial in the Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ohio County Public Library (Periodicals section) or Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, attn: Regina Hudson, and donations can be left at the funeral home.
