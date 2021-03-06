Kenneth Blakeley 62, of Owensboro, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Wayne worked as a truck driver for 19 years and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his mother, Willena “Jody” Sutton; two daughters, April Dykes (Macky) and Samantha Smith (Ray); two brothers, Bill Blakeley and David Blakeley (Chasity)
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Promise Seekers Church; 650 Royal Cypress Drive, Sacramento. Visitation: From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Wayne’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy: Kenneth ‘Wayne’ Blakeley, Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
