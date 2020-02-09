CENTRAL CITY — Kenneth Wayne Cottrell, 55, of Central City died Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was a housekeeper at Sparks Nursing Center. He was a member of Lifeway General Baptist Church.
Survivors include, his wife, Kimberly Vincent Cottrell; son, Kristopher Cottrell; father Frank Cottrell; brothers, Lee Cottrell, and Noble Cottrell; and sisters Bonnie Cottrell, and Mary Tooley.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
