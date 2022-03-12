It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Wayne Harley, 72, of Owensboro. He passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on May 8, 1949, in Knottsville to the late Sam and Augustine Morris Harley. Wayne was married to Agnes Harley and together they were parents to three children and Pepaw and Memaw to eight grandsons. He was retired from Big Rivers Electric, having worked there for 42 years. Wayne was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He loved to play golf, even getting a hole in one. Wayne also enjoyed working on lawnmowers and going to horse races with his buddy “Louie”. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids and grandsons.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Clark, Delores Buck, Martha Alsip, and a brother, Tim Harley.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 52 years, Agnes Millay Harley; two sons, Keith (Ashley) Harley of Owensboro and Bradley (Andrea) Harley of Louisville; daughter, Amy Harley (Jason Petri) of Owensboro; eight grandsons, Easton, Peyton, Grayson, Trenton, Chase, Krew, Simon, and Waylon; brothers, Jim Harley of Louisville, Rick (Kim) Harley of Hawesville, Tom (Dianne) Harley of Knottsville, Darrell (Sharon) Harley of Owensboro; sisters, Charlette (David) Payne of Hawesville, Mary Rose (Rick) Howard of Philpot, Joyce (Ricky) Payne of Owensboro, and Wanda (Ray) Mills; and a sister-in-law, Jane Harley of Whitesville.
The funeral mass for Wayne will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. A private burial will be at a later date in St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday with prayers at 5 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences for the family of Wayne Harley may be left at www.glenncares.com.
