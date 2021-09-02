HARDINSBURG — Kenneth Wayne Whitworth, 64, of Hardinsburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. He was born Dec. 19, 1956, the youngest child of the late James Andrew and Margaret Jewell Whitworth, who instilled in him a love of Christ, a compassionate heart and a tremendous work ethic.
Kenny attended Breckinridge County High School, where he discovered a love for precision machining under the tutelage of Lucian Hall. Upon graduation in 1974, he began working at Scheu & Kniss, where he completed an elite journeyman program. After five years there, Mr. Hall asked Kenny if he would consider taking over the precision machining program at the Breckinridge County Area Technology Center. For the next 21 years, Kenny poured his encouragement, love and knowledge into hundreds of students. He and his students won the State VICA Precision Machining Competition 19 of the 21 years he taught at the Vocational School.
In 1998, Kenny had the dream of providing jobs for his students so they would not have to commute, After much prayer, Whitworth Tool became a reality. Beginning in his garage, with his brothers’ electrical and carpentry help, and always with his son, Jared, the business outgrew the garage and eventually moved to the building where it is today. Whitworth Tool continues to employ hundreds of Breckinridge Countians. In 2006, an opportunity arose in Franklin when Kenny partnered with Mike Jones to begin Worldwide Technologies, soon followed by Premium Services. They later added Ahead Staffing, Atcorr Packaging, SEG Aquatics and K & M Services in Glasgow and Bowling Green as they continued to provide opportunities for employment in our state.
Over the years, Kenny served on many local and state committees, but the place he most loved to serve was his church, Hardinsburg Baptist. He served in any capacity where he was needed, but there were two positions he loved the most. The first was being a deacon, a job he took very seriously and considered a joy to serve and encourage his fellow members. The other was the Sunday School Ministry at the Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and at Breckinridge Health Extended Care. He loved sharing the Scripture with those who also loved it but couldn’t go to their own churches anymore. Of all the titles Kenny held, in work or in church, the most important in his life was being a Christian. He believed it, was rooted in it and prayed for all to find that same joy and assurance he knew.
Kenny was a visionary, a machinist, a businessman, a farmer, an outdoorsman, a friend, an uncle, a brother, a son and a husband, but mostly, he was a Dad and Papaw or ‘Pappy’! He always said he knew why they called them GRANDchildren! One of their big hugs was the best gift he could be given! And anyone who ever saw Kenny at one of their games could attest to the fact that Papaw was their biggest fan! Just recently, he had even been seen wearing UK blue!
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Mary Anita Whitworth; his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Buddy Howard; sister-in-law Mary Rita Whitworth; and brother-in-law Sonny Bennett.
He is survived by his wife and partner, Suellen Raley Whitworth; his son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Stefanie Whitworth; and his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Jeff Tate, all of Hardinsburg; seven grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Tanner, Peyton and Audrey Whitworth and Mason, Claire, Sophia and Maddox Tate; two sisters, Thelma Bennett of Harned and Patricia Whitworth Frank (David Ritter) of Pinellas Park, Florida; one brother, James Whitworth of Westview; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardinsburg Baptist Church with burial in the Cave Spring Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hardinsburg Baptist Church or the Salvation Army.
