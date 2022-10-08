WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Kenneth Woodward, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Born in Owensboro to Joseph and Dora Lee (Rearden) Woodward, Kenneth was a 1960 graduate of Owensboro High School. He attended Western Kentucky University where he earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and mathematics. After working for over 40 years as a lumber industry executive, Kenneth spent his retirement enjoying time with family, getting kisses from his grand dog, Lexie, and relaxing in the Florida sunshine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Woodward.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ann Woodward; his son, John Woodward (Sharon), of Florence, Mississippi; his daughters, Beth Woodward, of Phoenix, Arizona and Leigh Woodward of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and his brothers, Bobby Woodward and Marshall Woodward, both of Owensboro.
There will be a small service for immediate family members only.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Heart Association.
Commented