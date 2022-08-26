PLEASANT RIDGE — Kenny Belcher, 92, of Pleasant Ridge Community in Ohio County, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Kenneth Ray Belcher was born June 29, 1930, in Ohio County to the late Hubert H. and Hazel Prater Belcher, was married to the former Bernice Lee Waltrip in 1956, and was better known as “Kenny” to both his friends and family. Kenny retired as a manager from the former Crescent Drilling Company in Owensboro, was a member of Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church in Ohio County, and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Kenny enjoyed having breakfast with his friends daily and working on things for other people.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Bernice Belcher, who died January 31, 2021, and by a son, Sherman E. Knight.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Peggy Knight of Bidwell, Ohio; a granddaughter, Shannon Scott (Robert) of Bidwell; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, James “Jim” Belcher of Owensboro; and five nephews, Darren Belcher, Todd Bristow, David Bristow, Randy Belcher, and Scott Belcher.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Kenny’s family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
Kenny’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Kenny Belcher family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
