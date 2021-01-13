Kenny Boarman, 65, of Whitesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Daviess County to James Lou and Anna Martine Boarman. Kenny retired last year from the Daviess County Road Department and continued working on the side for Beyke Farms. He enjoyed UK basketball, his grandkids, farming and camping with his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Kenny was preceded in death by a sister, Polly, in 1965, and two brothers, Pat in 1982 and Danny in 1995; and his grandparents, John and Gladys Edge and Hubert and Estel Boarman.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Donna; his son, Ryan (Megan) Boarman; his daughter, Amber (Brandon) Berry; grandchildren Bransen, Karlie, Clay, Leslie Ann, Mia and Elsie; a very special neice, McKallen Tierney; his parents, Lou and Martine Boarman; and his siblings, Joe Boarman, Terry “Red” (Lora) Boarman, Betty (Wayne) Green, Holly King, Angie (Bryan) Collins, Helen (Tommy) Abbott, Anna (Keith) Rudd, Donna (Bob) Root and Brenda (Brad) Hogue.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville and livestreamed at www.cecil
funeralhome.com. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Trinity High School, 10510 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
