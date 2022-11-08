BEAVER DAM — Kenny “Bub” Morphew, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, in Louisville, after a short illness. He was born July 27, 1962, in Owensboro to Kenneth and Trudy (Ditmore) Morphew. He was employed at Young’s Manufacturing in Beaver Dam where he had worked for 20 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and archery. He was a member and official measurer of the Pope & Young Club and the Boone & Crockett Club. He would often take kids on their first hunting trips. He was very optimistic and happy-go-lucky, always laughing and making other people laugh. He was always ready to tell a joke. He loved to read and liked the more humorous authors such as Patrick McManus, Far Side, and BC comics. He also enjoyed reading the Longmire series.
Bub was a devoted and loving husband who loved his family and friends dearly.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Tracey (Mattox) Morphew; his parents, Kenneth and Trudy (Ditmore) Morphew of Cromwell; two sisters, Kathy Morphew (Claud) Baize of Cromwell and Kelly Morphew Poole of Beaver Dam; two nephews, Kellen (Erica) Gidcumb of Morgantown and Logan Baize of Cromwell; two nieces, Brooke Baize (Jesse) Phillips of Masonville and Caitlyn Poole of Beaver Dam; uncle, Ray Morphew of Missouri; two great-nephews, Tyler and Jarrett Gidcumb of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Lesa (Jeff) Fuqua and their children, Aletha, John, and Will Fuqua of Fordsville; various cousins; and three special young ladies that he considered to be daughters, Ellie, Evie, and Emma Wiles of Beaver Dam.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Kevin Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Church Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to help cover funeral expenses.
