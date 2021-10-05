BREMEN — Kenny Bybee, 63, of Bremen, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home. Kenneth Bruce Bybee was born September 25, 1958 in Regensburg, Germany to the late Woodrow and Elfriede Werner Bybee and was married to the former Dale Marchelle Phillips October 4, 1992. Kenny retired as Captain from Hopkinsville Fire Department and was a member of the Kentucky Firefighters Association. He enjoyed both University of Kentucky Football and Basketball, Tennessee Titans Football, caring for his cat, “Spazz”, and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandsons. In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his twin brother, Gary Earl Bybee.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Dale Bybee; a son, Rodney Bybee of Knoxville, Tennessee; a daughter, Franziska Renfrow (Chris) of Franklin, Kentucky; three grandsons, Talon Renfrow, Lachlan Renfrow and Larsen Renfrow; and a brother, Roy Bybee (Melinda) of Portland, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will be in the Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Kenny’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Kenny’s services will be streamed live on at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
