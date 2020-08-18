BROWDER — Kenny Dale Ferguson, 54, of Browder, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 5:45 p.m. in Lewisburg. He was an auto mechanic at Kelvin’s Body Shop in Russellville, and attended Green River Chapel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sons, Justin (Kayla) Ferguson and Zeb Ferguson; daughters, Vanessa Ferguson, Sinclair Ferguson, and Kennedy Ferguson; sisters, Debra (Jeff) Vincent and Belinda Snyder; and half-sister Donna Rae Ford.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance. Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
