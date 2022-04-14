CROMWELL — Kenny Gerald King, 58, of Cromwell, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. Kenny worked as an HVAC technician.
Survivor: sister, Carolyn (Jimmy) Payton.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Kenny Gerald King by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented