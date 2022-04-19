Kenny Malone, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital. He was born April 2, 1958, in Daviess County to James “Jimmy” Marvin Malone and Glenda Wright Crump. Kenny retired from CRS One Source after 44 years as a sales agent. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and Windridge Country Club. He loved to golf and even received five hole-in-ones. Kenny enjoyed playing pool and was a competitive bowler with several 300 rings. He coached baseball at Eastern Little League. Kenny never met a stranger. But most of all, he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “Jimmy” Malone.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy Malone; son, Jarrod Malone (Sarah); daughter, Melissa Rogers (Dewayne); mother, Glenda Crump; seven grandchildren, Jalen, Jax, Cameron, Parker, Trey, Johnny, and Lilly; two brothers, Randy Malone (Sheryl) and Jimbo Malone (Kelly); one sister, Shari Stinnett (Tom); several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Maggie.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
