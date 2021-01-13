Kenny Ray Shirel, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 30, 1963, to the late Junior Boone. Kenny’s favorite pastime was fishing.
Along with his father, Kenny is preceded in death by his brothers, Wally and Jerry.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Sherrie Ann Shirel; his children, Ashley (Wayne) Shirel, Christopher Jacobson and Savanna (Chris) Mendoza; and four grandchildren, Sophia, Noah, Emberlynne and Easton.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Shirel.
