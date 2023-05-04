Kenton LeRue McCreary Jr., 37, of Owensboro, departed this life Saturday, April 29, 2023. He was born April 14, 1986, in Owensboro to Sarah A. Douglas and Kenton L. McCreary, Sr. He graduated from Owensboro High School. Kenton enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children. He joined the church at an early age. He was a member of St. Paul AME Church and enjoyed singing in the children’s choir and being an altar boy.
He was preceded in death by his father; his four grandfathers, LeRoy McCreary, Sr., John Huff, Yatmon Cole Sr., and John Douglas; his grandmother, Marguerite Douglas; his two uncles, John Douglas, Sr. and LeRoy McCreary, Jr.; and his two aunts, Sheila Goodner and Mychelle Adair.
Left to mourn him are his mother; his seven children, Kamarion and Khamad McCreary of Owensboro, Kiersten and Kylee McCreary of Columbus, Ohio, Madden McCreary of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kenton McCreary, III of Henderson, and Kysen McCreary of Hopkinsville; his sister, Shayla Chilton; his nephew, Myles; his niece, Myla; his grandmothers, Doris C. Huff of Columbus, Ohio and Betty McCreary of Owensboro; his six aunts, Linda, Deborah, Delois, Vicki, and Vicky, all of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Vanessa of Bowling Green, and Dorothy of Rockford, Illinois; and his two uncles, Bruce and Yatmon, Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Additionally, he leaves many special friends which include LaSamuel “Foofur” Hamilton, Jacques Williams, II, Sheila Crowe and his godchildren, Aliehs and SheLia, Eric Dunn, and Jermaine Johnson.
The funeral service for Kenton will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., with Bishop James Moore as eulogist. Burial is in Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
