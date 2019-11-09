OLATON -- Kermit "Dwane" Coppage, 87, of Olaton, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. He was a retired pipefitter from Local 522 and a World War II Marine veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Coppage; a son, Mark D. Coppage; his parents, Albert and Grace Coppage; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rex and Betty Coppage and Harold Coppage; and a sister and brother-in-law, Ernestine and James Free.
Survivors include a son, Scott (Yvonne) Coppage of Brandenburg; four grandchildren, Tyler (Dana) Coppage, Jessie (Matt) Speaks and Robbie Coppage, all of Meade County, and Drew Coppage of Louisville; a great-granddaughter, Halle Speaks of Meade County; a sister, Wanda (Coy) Lovins of Fordsville; and a sister-in-law, Ann Coppage of Pattiville.
Services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, with burial in Sarver Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
