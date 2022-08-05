GREENVILLE — Kerry George McIntosh, 54, of Greenville, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Pinellas Park, Florida March 17, 1968, the son of Killis George McIntosh and Geraldine Wakeland McIntosh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Killis George McIntosh in 2011, and his brother, Kelly McIntosh in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa McIntosh of Greenville; his mother, Geraldine (Gerri) McIntosh of Greenville; two step-children, Jesse (Paige) Hays and Molly (Kyle) Scott of Bowling Green; a sister, Kristy (Darrin) Johnson of Greenville; five nephews, Grayson, Colton, Cooper, and Grant Dietrich all of Greenville, and Travis McIntosh of Princeton; and uncles, Dan Wakeland of Greenville and Les Wakeland of Russellville.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Tim Adcock officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
