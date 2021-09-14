Kerry H. Nottingham, 76, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home in Owensboro. Kerry Harold Nottingham was born August 31, 1945 in Hardinsburg, to the late Willie Lee and Nora Alice Aldridge Nottingham and was married to the former Marilyn Gayle Ratliff February 14, 1997. Kerry was a driver for Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, earlier worked for 30 years at Alcoa and for 13 years at Kimberly Clark. He was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and a U.S. Army veteran. Kerry loved listening to music, was an avid reader, enjoyed University of Kentucky Basketball, caring for his flowers, traveling on bus trips, and bowling.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Marilyn Nottingham; three daughters, Sandy Dieter (Tom), of Louden, Tennessee, Karen Conway (Chris), of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, and Jo Ann Malott (Ryan), of Bowling Green; a step-daughter, Kim Buchanan (Lin), of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Jason Miller, Keri Miller, Emily Conway, Kellen Conway, Kate Malott, and Lindsey Malott; a step-granddaughter, Gracie Buchanan; and two sisters, Linda Pogue and Elaine Nottingham, both of Owensboro.
Due to family health concerns, private family services will be held at Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Myke Templeton officiating. Burial will be in the Utica Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. There will be no public visitation.
Kerry’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Kerry H. Nottingham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Utica Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Norman Tucker; 46 Tucker Lane; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
