CALHOUN — Kerry “Puppy” Chambers, 46, of Calhoun, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Calhoun. Kerry was a homemaker.
Survivors include daughters, Shawna Douglas and Keisha Thurman; and a brother, Scott Sallee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held Tuesday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Kerry’s family.
Kerry’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Kerry “Puppy” Chambers family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kerry “Puppy” Chambers, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
