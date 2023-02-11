Kerry Wayne Driskell, 54, of Owensboro, joined his mother, Joyce, in Heaven Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. He was born Apr. 10, 1968, in Owensboro to the late Arthur Binford Driskell and Joyce Rice Moore Driskell. Kerry worked for the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer as a graphic artist and at Pizza Hut as a delivery driver. He was a movie buff, loved Christmas time, and adored his co-workers.
Along with his parents, Kerry was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kirby Meacham; niece, Chrystal Gail Clark; and uncle, Wilbur Arnold.
Kerry is survived by his sisters, Patsy Gail (Tony) Clark and Marcia Lynn Mecham; nephews, Joseph Anthony (Amanda) Clark, MSFC Jared Adam (Katy) Clark, and Jordan Andrew Clark; niece, Shauna Elizabeth (Carl) Curtis; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Driskell.
