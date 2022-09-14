Keshia Danielle (Haynes) Watson, 36, of Owensboro, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born September 4, 1986, in Greenville. She was a registered nurse at OHRH. She graduated from Ohio County High School and Owensboro Community College where she received her associate’s degree in nursing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and loved being outside, boat riding, and kayaking on the lake. Keshia enjoyed spending time with her precious children. She was a wonderful and loving mother and always had a kind word and a friendly smile. She never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Billy and Mary McRoy Blankenship, and paternal grandparents, James W. and Georgette Haynes.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kylie Jade, Addison Elizabeth, and Abbigail Evonne all of Owensboro; one son, Aiden Price of Owensboro; parents, Daniel and Pamela Haynes of Centertown; and one brother, Jason (Tiffany) Haynes of Beaver Dam.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Marty Cruze officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented