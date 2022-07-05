SACRAMENTO — Kevin Boyken, 64, of Sacramento died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home near Sacramento. Kevin earlier worked as a long-haul truck driver.
Survivors: sons, John Boyken, Tony Boyken (Jennifer), and Michael Boyken; daughter, Jessica Dame; brothers, Johnnie Boyken and James Boyken; and a sister, Amanda Hatcher (Mark).
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Kevin’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Kevin Boyken Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Kevin at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented