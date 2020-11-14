BREMEN — Kevin Douglas Vincent, 63, of Bremen, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home. He was a pollet supervisor for Cal Maine Foods, a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Birdie Caswell Vincent; son Douglas Vincent; daughter Melissa Blue; four sisters; and a brother.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Sunday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
