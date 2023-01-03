The measure of a life well lived is marked by the dedicated commitment to service to others. Kevin epitomized the servant’s heart with enthusiasm for and commitment to the world of nonprofit work. It is with great sadness to announce his unexpected passing from a stroke while doing what he loved, conducting a succession-planning workshop with a nonprofit consortium in Owensboro. He passed from this life Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Kevin was born in Owensboro in 1953, attended Owensboro Catholic High, and graduated from Brescia University before moving to Louisville where he completed an MA degree in psychology and psychometrics from Spalding University. He began his non-profit career as the Director of Jefferson County (KY) Group Homes; he then progressed through additional roles to include the Director of Brooklawn Transitional Living Center, Executive Director of YMCA Safe Place Services, and lastly as the founding Director of The Center for Nonprofit Excellence.
During his long career, he received numerous salutations and awards. Among them included being named the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni of Brescia University (2016) and the KY Distinguished Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award (2014). Kevin met his soulmate, Phyllis, in 1984 and loved her without reservation for over 40 years. He was a wonderful husband and father to his son, Nikolai Adamchak, and loved his Irish family, his two brothers, Mike Connelly and Dennis Connelly (Monica), sister, Linda Dennin (Joe), and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Kevin will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Wildwood Country Club, 5000 Bardstown Road, Louisville, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donating to a nonprofit of your choice as a memorial to Kevin’s passionate and lifelong commitment to the development and sustainability of Kentucky nonprofit organizations.
