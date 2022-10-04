Kevin Jackson, 58, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Kevin moved furniture.
Survivors: children, Kevin Samuel Jackson Jr. and India Jackson; siblings, Sharon Jones, Veronica Jackson Harris, and Malcolm Townes; and fiancé, Amy Doss.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Liberty International Ministries, 2799 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jackson.
