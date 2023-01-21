Kevin James Keoughan, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. He was born Aug. 18, 1966, in Melrose Park, Illinois to James “Jim” and Karen Olson Keoughan. Kevin was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America and a 1984 Graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his son, Wendell James (Shelby) Keoughan; grandson, Preston Keoughan; sister, Kristi Keoughan (J.L.) Bonnier; and his nieces and nephew, David Pierson, Zoe Scarlett, and Eva Isabel.
A special thank you to Davco Personal Care Home for their many years of care for Kevin who suffered from a serious brain disease and to Father John Thomas at St. Stephen Cathedral who showed immense kindness during his last days.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Keoughan. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Kevin James Keoughan and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented