DRAKESBORO — Kevin "Jock" Knight, 52, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Norton's Hospital in Louisville. Mr. Knight was born July 19, 1967, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired truck driver and member of Union Chapel General Baptist Church. He was a member of Drakesboro Fire Department for 28 years and was fire chief for two terms. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and EMT for 26 1/2 years. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jamup" Knight.
He is survived by his mother, Iva Dell Knight; sister Kim (Robert) Lindsay; brother Ricky (Vicky) Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Knight will be private for immediate family with a private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented