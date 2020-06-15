Kevin Joseph Howard, 59, of Whitesville, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Louisville while in the care of Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1960, to the late Cyrille and Marguerite Howard.
Kevin was a retired brick mason who took pride in his work. Resourceful and creative, his daughters would say he was a jack-of-all trades, master of some. He always had a project to work on or a joke to tell.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ida Mae Allen and Lora Jane Howard Foss; and brothers Frank and Darrell Howard.
He is survived by his daughters, Valerie Boyd and Ashley Howard; his son-in-law, Samuel Boyd; his grandsons, Talon Main, Trevor and Trey Joseph Boyd; his sisters, Charlotte Eckert and Nelda Grant; his brothers, Shelby, Walter, Russell and Leslie Howard; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
