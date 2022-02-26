Kevin Keith Rudisill, 55, of Owensboro, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was a Desert Storm veteran and had worked as an industrial environmental supervisor.
Survivors: daughters, Shelby and Kayley Rudisill and his mother, Judy Stokes and her husband, Jim.
Service: 4 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Visitation is from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
