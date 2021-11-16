Kevin Lee Basham, 41, of Owensboro, passed away and joined his dad, Gary Basham and grandfather, Winfield Basham in Heaven on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on December 13, 1979. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, singing, cooking, spending time with family and friends, working on cars, never a dull moment with his story telling, he always knew how to put a smile on your face.
In addition to his father and grandfather, Kevin is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Roosevelt Jackson, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Love Parm Basham; his mother, Sheila Tello (Cruz Tello); mother-in-law, Cordelia Jackson; two daughters, Alexis Basham, Mercedes Basham; three sons, De’Andre Basham, Dartez Basham, Dylan Mathews; one brother, Scott Basham (Jamie Sapp); three sisters, Tamica Basham (Tony Grubb), Kellie Diaz (Johny Diaz), Gabrielle May (David Coan); countless nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kevin Basham Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or online at www.davisfuneral
Commented