Kevin Lee Fitzgerald, 41, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. He was born May 25, 1979, in Daviess County. Kevin enjoyed playing video games, working on cars and was a history and movie buff. He was of the Catholic faith.
Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Mary Patton; and an uncle, Robert Patton.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Carl Sr. and Patty Fitzgerald of Owensboro; a brother, Carl Fitzgerald Jr. and his wife, Natalie; and two sisters, Lisa Russell and her husband, James, and Kayla Fitzgerald, all of Owensboro.
Due to health and safety directives, the services will be private. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
