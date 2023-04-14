GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Kevin Lee Myers, 71, of Grandview, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home. He was a veteran of the US Army and worked at Pearless Pottery and Branchville Correction Facility.
Survivors: wife,
Nancy (Schaefer) Myers; children, Tricia (Travis) Addis and Corina (Michael) Dickens; and siblings, Karen Wilson, Judy Peters, and Tom Myers.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Grandview Civic Association.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
