CENTRAL CITY — Kevin Lee Nelson, 58, of Central City, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 5:30 a.m. at his residence. He previously owned Jan’s Burger Basket, and he attended The Refuge Church.
Survivors: wife, Stacey Bratcher Nelson; sons, Jeremy (Whitley) Nelson, Chris (Emily) Lee, Ryan (Katie) Knight, and Colton (Cierra) Knight; daughter, Alta Geary; brothers, Terry (Theresa) Nelson and Jeff (Lisa) Nelson; and sister, Angela (Dennis) Jones.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
