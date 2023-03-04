SACRAMENTO — Kevin Lee Rickard, 64, of Sacramento, died Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Rickard was born Mar. 14, 1958, in Campton. He married his wife, Elwanda, May 18, 1996, and later retired from his work at Green River Correction Facility. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Rickard attended Neals Chapel Church with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cevil Rickard and Christine Rickard Mattingly, and stepfather, Argus Mattingly.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elwanda Franklin Rickard of Sacramento; sister, Dana Pyles of Florida; half-brother, Lee Adams; half-sisters, Kim, Yvonne, and Barbara; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Joey Todd officiating. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
