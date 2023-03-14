Kevin Lee Riggs, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at his home. He was born July 5, 1961, in Owensboro to Billy Joe Riggs and Patsy Woodward Faith. Kevin enjoyed the outdoors, music, and playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Chris Riggs.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Riggs; father, Billy Joe Riggs (Sheila); mother, Patsy Faith (Dale); children, Jeremy Riggs, Jessica Riggs, and Jennifer Riggs; 11 grandchildren; brother, Mike Riggs (Cherie); stepson, Charlie Camfield (Britany); five step-grandchildren; and a stepbrother, Allen Faith (Shannon).
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Bells Run Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
