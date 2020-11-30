Kevin Lee Smeathers, 60, of Owensboro, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in the presence of his wife of 33 years, Patricia A. Faith Smeathers, his brother, Bryan K. Smeathers, and sister-in-law, Robin Faith Potter, after a long health struggle.
Kevin was born May 6, 1960, in Owensboro, to Jerry and Emma Jane Duke Smeathers, of Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert N. and Mary I Mattingly Smeathers, great-grandmother Sarah E. Graves Smeathers, and maternal grandparents, Carrie Janet Broadley Duke, and her husband, Jesse.
Kevin was a 1978 graduate of Owensboro Senior High and was a member of the Army JROTC program. Afterwards he joined the Kentucky Army National Guard for three years.
Kevin worked in the structural steel fabrication and construction industry. He learned the business from a young age from his father, Jerry. Kevin was employed at Smeathers Steel, Inc. for years on the management team where he remained until about a year after the company merged with a larger concern. After which he joined Hartz Construction Corporation where he managed their structural steel division until the company was sold in 2017. He then worked at Brown’s Fabrication and Field Welding Co.
Kevin enjoyed fishing and getting his father to go with him often where there was a lot of joking and fish tales taking place. He also liked hunting with his hunting buddies, Frank and his late brother, Ben Hartz. He was a big fan of rock and roll, spooky and sci-fi movies along with his favorite, John Wayne.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Faith Smeathers; a brother, Bryan K. Smeathers, of Owensboro; and a sister, Jeri Lynne Smeathers Kuck and her husband Chris, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a loyal pal, Thomas.
He attended First Presbyterian Church of Owensboro, a former member of Masonic Lodge 130 of Owensboro and was a fan of NASCAR with his favorite drivers, Darrell Waltrip, Tony Stewart, and Kevin Harvick. He was hooked on hydroplane racing from the days of the Owensboro Regatta and more recently attending the Madison Regatta at Madison, Indiana with his brother.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. at www.davis
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter 2620 KY 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented