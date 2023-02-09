Kevin Lynn Richards, 62, of Philpot, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. His lifelong battle with physical limitations showed his courage and true character in facing all of his many daily challenges with a good attitude and a smile. He was born in Owensboro and graduated from Apollo High School in 1981.
He was proud to be a Christian and was a lifelong member of Dawson Baptist Church. Even though he was unable to physically attend for many years, he was always faithful in listening to the recorded weekly worship services. Kevin loved to fish from an early age. He also loved exercising, watching birds, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.
Kevin, a loving son and brother, was preceded in death by his father, Carl “Donnie” Richards, in 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Matthews Richards; sisters, Carla Miller (Doug) and Mary Beth Ward (Mike), all of Philpot; nieces and nephews, Jared Miller, Jesse Miller, Rachel Holinde (Jacob), and Ryan and Jenna Ward; as well as a great-niece, Iris Holinde.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kevin’s caregiver, Christine Robinson, who not only provided an excellent level of care but also has become a loving and trusted friend to him as well as his family. Thanks to caregiver Jessica Whitaker for her faithful service and time spent adding joy and humor to Kevin’s days over these past several months. Also, thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their expertise and support in Kevin’s final days.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Roseville Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Kentucky Talking Book Library, P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
