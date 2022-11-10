Kevin R. Boone, 64, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Kevin worked for the City of Owensboro for 11 years and was a member of the Bible Talk Podcast.
Survivors: children, Sabrina (Anthony) Greenlee and Kevin Boone, Jr., and siblings, Patricia (Cos) Maiolo, Stephen (Wendy) Boone, Mary Gray, Bill (Sheila) Boone, and Donna (Sam) Fitzgerald.
A private service will be held by Kevin’s family at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Boone. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Kevin R. Boone and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
