Kevin Fenwick

Kevin Scott Fenwick, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Owensboro to the late Debra James. Kevin was an independent brick-layer for many years. He loved spending time in the outdoors, fishing and his dogs.

He is survived by his companion, Lisa Ham; two sons, Logan Ramos and Tyler Ramos, both of Virginia; a sister, Stacy Herguth of Pittsburgh; a brother, Keith Fenwick of Owensboro; and Lisa’s children, Keeley Ham and Justin Clark.

Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.