Kevin Scott Fenwick, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Owensboro to the late Debra James. Kevin was an independent brick-layer for many years. He loved spending time in the outdoors, fishing and his dogs.
He is survived by his companion, Lisa Ham; two sons, Logan Ramos and Tyler Ramos, both of Virginia; a sister, Stacy Herguth of Pittsburgh; a brother, Keith Fenwick of Owensboro; and Lisa’s children, Keeley Ham and Justin Clark.
